Capital Hike At Heart Of £22M Russian Bank Lawsuit: Oligarch

Law360, London (February 4, 2019, 8:13 PM GMT) -- Russia’s central bank unjustifiably ordered a private lender to raise $1.5 billion in extra capital just days before forcing the bank into administration, an oligarch fighting a £22 million ($28.7 million)...

To view the full article, register now.