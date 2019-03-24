Bringing The Gig Economy To Legal Work Will Require Care

By Adam Kerpelman |

In 2016, the American Bar Association published its report[1] on the future of legal services in the United States, featuring statements like this:

In some jurisdictions, more than eighty percent of litigants in poverty are unrepresented in matters involving basic life needs, such as evictions, mortgage foreclosures, child custody disputes, child support proceedings, and debt collection cases.

In short, the majority of the people in the country are not getting the help they need, and public trust in legal services and the courts is “compromised.” At the same time, from the same report,

many lawyers, especially recent law graduates, are un- or underemployed despite the significant unmet need for legal services.