JPMorgan Told To Pay Nigeria Legal Fees In $875M Oil Suit

Law360, London (March 8, 2019, 2:45 PM GMT) -- A judge in London ordered JPMorgan Chase Bank on Friday to pay Nigeria £375,000 ($490,000) in legal fees run as the lender unsuccessfully attempted to stop the country's lawsuit over $875 million...

