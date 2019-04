'Smallville' Actress Cops Plea In NXIVM Sex Trafficking Case

Law360 (April 8, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- “Smallville” actress Allison Mack on Monday admitted to racketeering charges brought over her role in NXIVM, a purported self-help organization that prosecutors say was a haven for forced labor and sex...

To view the full article, register now.