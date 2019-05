Ogletree Snags Employment Veteran From Greenberg Traurig

Law360 (May 1, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A seasoned attorney who formerly co-chaired Greenberg Traurig's labor and employment group has joined Ogletree Deakins in Tampa, bringing with him 50 years of experience practicing law in Florida.



Peter Zinober started at...

To view the full article, register now.