9th Circ. Applies Dynamex Retroactively, Revives Wage Suit

Law360 (May 2, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Thursday the California Supreme Court's landmark 2018 Dynamex decision making it harder for businesses to classify their workers as independent contractors applies retroactively, reversing cleaning franchisor Jan-Pro's...

To view the full article, register now.