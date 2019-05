Citadel Energy Sees 3 More Counts Dismissed In Ch. 11 Suit

Law360, Wilmington (May 2, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled a liquidating trustee ineligible Thursday to pursue three derivative claims against principals in energy ventures that retreated into Chapter 11 in June 2015 amid fraud allegations,...

To view the full article, register now.