Deals Rumor Mill: Novartis, Permira, Grab

Law360 (May 8, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is mulling making an offer for Takeda’s newly acquired eye-disease assets, Bloomberg reported early Wednesday. The assets, which Takeda snapped up in its deal for Shire PLC,...

To view the full article, register now.