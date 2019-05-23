UK High Court To Mull Pause In $219M Romania Award Fight

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court said Thursday it will consider whether a lower court was correct to continue a pause in proceedings to enforce a more than £173 million ($219.23 million) arbitral award against Romania while a European court considers whether the award is illegal. The U.K. court said it had given permission to Swedish food investors Ioan and Viorel Micula to challenge an appeals court's decision last year refusing to lift a stay of enforcement of the award while the General Court of the European Union mulls whether the award violates EU law barring state subsidies that distort competition. The Miculas and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS