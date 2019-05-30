Foley Hoag, Willkie Lead $780M Deal For Threat Software Co.

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Cyber threat monitoring and protection business Recorded Future on Thursday said Insight Partners will pay $780 million to take over the company, with Foley Hoag steering the seller and Willkie Farr guiding the technology-focused private equity firm. Recorded Future said Insight — already a minority investor — will acquire the portion of the company it currently does not own. Neither Recorded Future nor Insight disclosed the size of the stake the private equity firm acquired. Headquartered in Boston, Recorded Future markets itself as the largest privately held provider of threat intelligence software, providing businesses with data and insights that allow for...

