Malaysia Asks Appeals Court To Restart $1.4B Award Fight

Law360, London (May 30, 2019, 5:06 PM BST) -- The Malaysian government said Thursday that it will ask a London court to restart its legal challenges to a $1.4 billion settlement between Malaysia's scandal-ridden sovereign wealth fund and a state-owned United Arab Emirates investment company, after the dispute was paused pending arbitration earlier this month. Tommy Thomas, Malaysia’s Attorney General, said the country's finance ministry and its sovereign wealth fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd., would ask the Court of Appeal to take up their challenges against a deal reached with the Abu Dhabi-based International Petroleum Investment Co. and a subsidiary, Aabar Investments PJS. The finance ministry and 1MDB agreed to pay IPIC and Aabar $1.2...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS