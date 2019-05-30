Dorsey & Whitney Atty Gets Trump Nod For Utah Judgeship

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has announced three new judicial nominations to district courts in Utah, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, including a former U.S. attorney for the District of Utah currently with Dorsey & Whitney LLP. The nominees include Dorsey & Whitney partner David B. Barlow, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin R. Sweazea and Judge Robert A. Molloy, who is currently serving on the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands. Barlow joined Dorsey & Whitney after working as a vice president for Walmart’s health and wellness sector, the firm announced last October. Then-President Barack Obama nominated Barlow to the U.S. attorney...

