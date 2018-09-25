Dental Implant Boards Beat Antitrust Certifications Suit

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge dismissed a suit accusing a group of dental boards of intentionally blocking a competitor from securing the right to hand out specialist oral implantology certifications, saying the complaint did not show enough evidence of conspiracy. The United States Board of Oral Implantology had accused the American Board of Dental Specialties, the American Board of Oral Implantology and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry of conspiring to deny specialist oral implantology certifications after its application was denied. However, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah said Thursday that while the application was denied without a reason, there was nothing...

