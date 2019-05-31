French Man Revealed As Co-Leader Of $165M Pump-And-Dump

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Boston unsealed charges and a 10-year plea deal late Thursday for a resident of France who allegedly helped British broker Roger "Rocket" Knox operate a $165 million global pump-and-dump scheme. Richard Targett-Adams will admit to working with Knox to run a fraudulent Swiss asset management firm known as Silverton SA or Wintercap SA, which served to hide shareholders' ownership in various penny stock companies before their shares were sold at inflated prices. Under the terms of Targett-Adams' plea deal, which was first filed under seal in February, prosecutors have agreed to recommend a prison sentence of 10 years...

