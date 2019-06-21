BREAKING: States Can't Tax Nonresident Trust Payments, Justices Say

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 10:23 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that North Carolina violated the due process clause by taxing an out-of-state trust when the only connection between the state and trust was a beneficiary’s residence in North Carolina. The Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of the Kaestner trust on Friday. (AP) In a unanimous decision authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court agreed with the North Carolina Supreme Court, which ruled a year ago that the residency of a beneficiary, who did not receive distributions from the Kimberley Rice Kaestner 1992 Family Trust, was insufficient nexus under the due process clause for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS