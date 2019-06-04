Biden's $1.7T Climate Plan Aims To Reverse ‘Excesses’ Of TCJA

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday introduced a proposal to reverse parts of the 2017 tax overhaul in order to raise revenue for a $1.7 trillion climate change plan. The plan introduced by Biden, who is vying to become the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020, would reverse the “excesses” of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in order to increase federal tax revenue, a campaign statement said. The proposal would involve “reducing incentives for tax havens, evasion, and outsourcing, ensuring corporations pay their fair share, closing other loopholes in our tax code that reward work, not wealth, and ending subsidies for fossil fuels,” the...

