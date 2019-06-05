Ex-Legal Complaints Chief To Lead UK Financial Ombudsman

Law360, London (June 5, 2019, 8:14 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority on Wednesday tapped a former legal services referee to chair the Financial Ombudsman Service as the authority takes on broader responsibilities to handle small business complaints of mistreatment at the hands of big banks. The regulator has hired Zahida Manzoor, a Conservative peer in the House of Lords, as the next chairman of the Financial Ombudsman Service, an alternative dispute resolution service to handle customer complaints about banks, insurers and other financial services firms. Manzoor replaces outgoing chair Nicholas Montagu, who had held the post since 2012. "I’m delighted to welcome Zahida and I look forward to working...

