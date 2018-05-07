'Honest' Fund Boss Tells Jury Ex-Employees Out To Get Him

Law360, New York (June 5, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Premium Point Investments boss Anilesh "Neil" Ahuja is an honest leader who is being framed by his former underlings, the wealthy investment pro's lawyer told a Manhattan jury Wednesday, rejecting charges that he led a $100 million criminal fraud at his now-bankrupt hedge fund. Thirteen months after being charged with conspiracy and fraud, Ahuja's legal team made their opening pitch to jurors in a criminal trial being overseen by U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla that could last more than a month. Along with former Premium Point trader Jeremy Shor, Ahuja is accused of overvaluing the fund's flagship mortgage-debt products from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS