Enviros Sue To Stop Drilling Near Dinosaur National Monument

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Four environmental groups hit the Bureau of Land Management with a lawsuit in Colorado federal court Wednesday, challenging a decision to issue 59 oil and gas leases that allow drilling on 62,000 acres of land on the Utah-Colorado border, within miles of Dinosaur National Monument. In a 37-page complaint, Rocky Mountain Wild, National Parks Conservation Association, the Center for Biological Diversity and Wildearth Guardians argued that the BLM disregarded the environmental and public health impacts of drilling in the area, known as Uinta Basin, when it issued the leases between December 2017 and June 2018. As a result, the suit claims the...

