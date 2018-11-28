BLM Can't Justify Oil And Gas Lease Nix, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A company that holds an oil and gas lease on Montana land sacred to the Blackfeet Tribe urged the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday to uphold a decision that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management illegally canceled the lease, saying the agency didn’t have the authority and waited far too long to do so. The BLM and several environmental and tribal groups are seeking to overturn a lower-court ruling that reinstated a lease for Louisiana-based driller Solenex LLC, arguing that the U.S. Department of the Interior agency had broad leeway to cancel the lease when it discovered that it was invalid....

