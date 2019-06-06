NY Property Tax Case Remains Paused, Appeals Court Rules

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A suit accusing New York City and New York state of running a property tax system that's unconstitutional will remain paused while under appeal, despite an appellate court finding Thursday that a lower court shouldn't have paused the case. The Supreme Court in New York County shouldn't have granted motions by New York City and New York state for a stay of the case while appeals were underway, a New York Appellate Division court ruled. The state, city and the group suing, Tax Equity Now NY LLC, or TENNY, had appealed various decisions by the lower court. TENNY appealed the decision to...

