United Artists Shuts Down 'United Artist' Film Festival 

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- United Artists has won an injunction barring a Nevada man from advertising a "United Artist Film Festival" — no "s" — on the grounds that the name likely infringes the studio's trademarks. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald on Monday granted the studio a preliminary injunction against James P. Schramm and his United Artist Studios LLC, saying "consumers are likely to be confused between the 'United Artists' marks and the 'United Artist' marks." "Defendants' marks not only bear a visual, aural, and semantic similarity to plaintiff's marks, they are also related services targeted to the same general class of consumers," the...

