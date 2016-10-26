Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

$60M Deal To End SSM Health 'Church Plan' Case Gets OK

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge gave final approval Thursday to a $60 million settlement between SSM Health and a class of workers who accused the hospital system of exaggerating its connection to the Catholic Church to score a "church plan" exemption from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. 

Five months after granting preliminary approval, U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey issued a final judgment affirming the settlement was fair, the class was appropriately notified, and the deal can now be considered done. Judge Autrey also signed off on an award of $449,982.59 in attorney fees and $41,017.44 in expenses to the five law firms that represented...

Missouri Eastern

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

October 26, 2016

