$60M Deal To End SSM Health 'Church Plan' Case Gets OK

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge gave final approval Thursday to a $60 million settlement between SSM Health and a class of workers who accused the hospital system of exaggerating its connection to the Catholic Church to score a "church plan" exemption from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Five months after granting preliminary approval, U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey issued a final judgment affirming the settlement was fair, the class was appropriately notified, and the deal can now be considered done. Judge Autrey also signed off on an award of $449,982.59 in attorney fees and $41,017.44 in expenses to the five law firms that represented...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS