MP Grills FCA Over Contact With Suspended Woodford Fund

Law360, London (June 10, 2019, 3:24 PM BST) -- The chairwoman of the powerful parliamentary Treasury Committee asked Britain’s financial watchdog Monday about its contact with a management fund run by a high-profile stockpicker after it blocked investors from withdrawing their money. The leader of an influential parliamentary committee has told the City watchdog to reveal its regulatory contact with the fund after it stopped allowing investors to withdraw money. (AP) Conservative MP Nicky Morgan told the Financial Conduct Authority to disclose its regulatory contact with the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund. She wants the regulator to say whether it will investigate the events that led Neil Woodford, the fund's...

