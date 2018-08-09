Justice Dept. Must Release Safety Grant Funds To RI Cities

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice must disburse the funds from a federal public safety grant to two Rhode Island cities, a federal court ruled Monday, finding that the department improperly tied the funds to the cities’ enforcement of federal immigration policies. U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. issued a preliminary injunction barring the DOJ from imposing certain conditions in order for the cities of Providence and Central Falls to receive funding under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. The funds that were withheld in fiscal year 2017 will now be released to both Ocean State cities. Noting that...

