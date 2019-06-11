Travelers Fights Implant Litigation Costs At UK Top Court

Law360, London (June 11, 2019, 8:47 PM BST) -- A Travelers Insurance unit argued in the U.K.'s top court Tuesday that it shouldn't be saddled with legal bills for hundreds of women who sued one of the insurer's policyholders over faulty breast implants, saying it was protecting its legitimate interests by funding the defense. Travelers Insurance Co. Ltd. is fighting a Court of Appeal decision that it pay the litigation costs incurred by hundreds of women who sued cosmetic surgery center Transform Medical Group as part of a global breast implant scandal, including claims for which Transform wasn’t covered by Travelers. Colin Edeman QC, counsel for Travelers, told the Supreme...

