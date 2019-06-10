Feds, Wash. Tribes Reach $1.3M Pollution Deal With Steel Co.

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The federal government, the state of Washington and two tribes have reached a $1.3 million deal to settle claims that the owner of a Seattle-area steel forge violated federal law by polluting a nearby river and bay, according to court filings Monday. Federal agencies, joined by Washington, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and the Suquamish Tribe, filed a complaint alongside a proposed consent decree with steel and aluminum manufacturer Earle M. Jorgensen Co. The suit includes claims under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, the Clean Water Act, the Oil Pollution Act and the Model Toxics Control Act "for damages...

