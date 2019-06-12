Wyden Vows To Hold Treasury Nominations Over Trump Tax Request

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Senate Finance Committee ranking member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Wednesday he will hold all U.S. Department of the Treasury nominations after failing to receive adequate answers on noncompliance with a request for President Donald Trump’s tax returns. Wyden said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Chuck Rettig have failed to sufficiently respond, or have not responded at all, to his inquiries on why the request from House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., for Trump’s tax returns has not been fulfilled. Wyden said he will place formal holds on all of Trump’s picks for Treasury posts moving...

