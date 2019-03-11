Casino Dealer Appeals Tip Pooling Case To 4th Circ.

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A casino dealer leading a proposed class action against a Penn National Gaming Inc. casino’s tip pool policy has appealed before the Fourth Circuit a lower-court ruling that favors her employer, saying the casino violates the Fair Labor Standards Act’s tipping provisions. Linda Barrick said in her opening brief Thursday that PNGI Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia improperly includes dealers who are on leave in its daily distribution of tip pools on the ground that they are not considered tipped employees under the FLSA if they are not working that day. Barrick also argued that each employee...

