Dershowitz Can Pursue Bid To DQ Boies Schiller In Sex Case

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The New York federal judge who initially refused to hear Alan Dershowitz's request to disqualify Boies Schiller Flexner LLP from representing a woman accusing the prominent attorney and retired Harvard Law School professor of sexually molesting her said on Monday that she would consider it.

In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska allowed Dershowitz's motion to be reinstated and said he could file a 28-page memo on his request.

The order comes a week after Judge Preska said she was removing the motion because Dershowitz didn't request a premotion conference before the filing in violation of a court...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Assault Libel & Slander

Judge

Date Filed

April 16, 2019

Law Firms

