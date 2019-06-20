Jackson Lewis Picks Up Employment Pro From Littler

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Jackson Lewis PC has beefed up its Arizona presence by luring a Littler Mendelson PC attorney who has spent nearly two decades working exclusively in the employment law field. Greg Coulter is the latest addition to Jackson Lewis' Phoenix office, the firm announced Tuesday, adding that he has joined as a principal. He told Law360 on Thursday that one of the reasons he liked Jackson Lewis was the collegiality and enthusiasm within the firm, and also that it was a good platform. "The decision to make the leap was that it has similar platform for my clients," he said. "But the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS