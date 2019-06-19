Female Longtime Anchors Say NY1 Cut Their Airtime

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Five female news anchors at cable channel NY1 have slapped Charter Communications with an age and gender discrimination suit that claims the media giant sidelined them once they hit 40 because managers wanted younger talent in front of the camera. A hostile culture of ageism and sexism began to infect the popular New York City-based network just after Charter Communications merged with Time Warner Cable in 2016, bringing in new managers that cast veteran anchors like Roma Torre, 61, off to the side for younger, less experienced journalists, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in a Manhattan federal court. The veteran...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS