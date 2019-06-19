Fenwick-Led Stoke Therapeutics Prices Upsized $142M IPO

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed Stoke Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology firm developing therapies for genetic diseases, went public Wednesday after raising $142 million in an upsized initial public offering, steered by Fenwick & West LLP and underwriters' counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Bedford, Massachusetts-based Stoke sold 7.9 million shares at $18 each — above its projected range of $14 to $16 — late on Tuesday. Stoke originally planned to sell 6.7 million shares. Shares were scheduled to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "STOK." Stoke told regulators it will spend IPO proceeds to develop a lead drug candidate designed to treat Dravet syndrome,...

