San Francisco Poised To Become 1st US City To Ban E-Cigs

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- San Francisco is on the verge of becoming the first U.S. city to ban e-cigarette sales after introducing an ordinance that aims to crack down on youth vaping by prohibiting the sale of flavored tobacco products and e-cigs. In a unanimous vote, San Francisco's 11-member board of supervisors on Tuesday moved forward with the ordinance, which would amend the city’s health code to prohibit the sale of electronic cigarettes, which currently don’t require U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for marketing. “We spent the '90s battling Big Tobacco, and now we see its new form through e-cigarettes,” Supervisor Shamann Walton, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS