Zurich, Care Home's £6M Insurance Row Prepares For Trial

Law360, London (June 21, 2019, 6:16 PM BST) -- A dispute between Zurich Insurance PLC and a British nursing home over more than £6 million ($7.6 million) in damages allegedly caused by a post-storm landslide will be transferred out of the specialist Commercial Court and head to trial on the Queen’s Bench next year, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Andrew Popplewell said that Cheval Roc Residential Ltd.’s case against Zurich will need to be transferred to the general Queen’s Bench Division of the High Court. The parties had been preparing for a March 2020 trial date in the Commercial Court; however, scrapping that date and applying for a new one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS