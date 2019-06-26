Fuel Wholesaler Sues Barclays Over 'Misappropriated' £8.5M

Law360, London (June 26, 2019, 7:12 PM BST) -- Barclays Bank PLC has been hit with a lawsuit from a now-defunct commodities wholesaler, seeking to claw back millions of pounds it claims a former director fraudulently transferred out of the business account the firm held with the bank. Kezen Trade Israel Ltd., which entered liquidation in 2017, has accused Barclays at the High Court of stepping beyond its mandate when it followed an instruction from the firm’s then-director Valeriy Tovshtein to transfer £8.5 million ($9.4 million) from its business account to his personal account held with RosEnergoBank in Moscow in March 2013. Kezen Trade said in an amended claim form,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS