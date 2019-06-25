Air Bed Co. Wants Sears' Ch. 11 Stay Lifted For Patent Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Taiwan-based inflatable mattress manufacturer on Monday asked a New York bankruptcy court to lift Sears’ Chapter 11 stay so it could pursue patent claims over the sale of allegedly infringing air beds that include a built-in air pump. Team Worldwide Corp. said it believes infringement claims based on more than $21 million in Sears Holdings Corp. and Sears Roebuck and Co. sales of the inflatable mattresses would be covered by the third-party manufacturers that supply the infringing products and are obligated to indemnify Sears. The company told the judge it wouldn’t seek to enforce any judgment against the Illinois-based retailer...

