'Distressed' Energy Co. B&W Eyes $19.5M Deal With Investors

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Investors suing engineering firm Babcock & Wilcox for allegedly hiding a slew of problems with its renewable energy business asked a North Carolina federal judge Tuesday to sign off on a $19.5 million settlement in the case, saying the company’s declining financial health threatens their chances of recovery. “During the prosecution of this case, it also became clear that B&W was (and still is) in significant financial distress — a further contingency threatening a recovery for the settlement class,” the lead plaintiff, the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, wrote in a memorandum of law filed Tuesday supporting the approval of the proposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS