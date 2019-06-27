Raytheon Accused Of Shorting Retirees On Benefits

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Raytheon Co. and its benefits committee have been hit with a proposed class action in Massachusetts federal court alleging that they shortchanged retirees and violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by using outdated mortality rates to calculate retirement benefits. Johnny Cruz said in his complaint filed Thursday that the Massachusetts-based manufacturer's plan promised that alternative annuity benefits for retirees would be "actuarially equivalent" to their default benefits under the plan. However, because the plan used a mortality table created in 1971 and a 7% interest rate to calculate those alternatives, they were lower than what would be equivalent to the...

