Lloyd's Syndicate Fights Leaky Building Repair Costs Claim

Law360, London (July 2, 2019, 3:12 PM BST) -- A Lloyd’s of London syndicate has denied liability for nearly £1 million ($1.3 million) in damages caused by a water leak in a residential development, saying the apartment owners waited too late to sue and that the building manager is responsible for the repairs. More than 250 property owners have started litigation at the High Court in London over a development known as Airpoint, a former factory in the city of Bristol that was converted in 2007 into residential units. The suit seeks indemnity for the cost of repairs to damage from water leaks coming from the building’s rooftop running track and glass-capped...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS