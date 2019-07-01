Oregon Sends Paid Family Leave Bill To Governor

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Oregon is on track to become the eighth state to adopt a paid family and medical leave program, with Gov. Kate Brown promising Monday to sign a bill giving workers 12 paid weeks off to care for themselves, family members or new children. The legislature sent HB 2005 to Gov. Brown's desk on Sunday. If she signs the bill as planned, Oregon will join California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Washington and the District of Columbia in offering this form of leave. Starting in 2022, Oregon workers can collect replacement wages from a state-administered program funded by a...

