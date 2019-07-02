Inovia Leads $25M Fundraise For Health Tech Biz AlayaCare

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT) -- AlayaCare, a Canadian provider of health care software, on Tuesday said investors led by Inovia Capital poured CA$33 million ($25.1 million) through an equity fundraise, while also acquiring stock from early investors in the business. AlayaCare said Inovia, joined by Canadian investors Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, and Investissement Québec, agreed to invest a total of $51 million between the equity investment and the stock purchase, which totaled CA$18 million. Headquartered in Montreal, AlayaCare provides a cloud-based system that streamlines the health care process for caregivers and patients alike. The platform is specifically tailored to home health care and...

