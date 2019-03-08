US Soccer Can't Transfer Women's Pay Suit To Northern Calif.

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge won't let the U.S. Soccer Federation transfer a suit by its women's national team accusing the organization of paying them less than the men's national team to the Northern District of California, saying the federation has already argued that district is an improper venue. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner on Monday told the federation that arguments it made to the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on the question of combining suits by Hope Solo and the women's team fatally undermine its bid to move the latter suit to the Northern District, where Solo's suit is ongoing....

