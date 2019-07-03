3 Firms Steer $824M US, UK Specialty Chemical Tie-Up

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 12:16 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based Synthomer said Wednesday it will pay $824 million to take over fellow specialty chemical maker Omnova Solutions, with Cravath and Herbert Smith Freehills steering the buyer and Jones Day steering the U.S. seller. According to Synthomer PLC, the tie-up will see the pair of specialty chemical manufacturers join forces to create a major global player, significantly increasing its geographic reach and product offerings. Synthomer said the combined company will improve upon its already strong offering in the area of water-based polymer solutions, while also adding more firepower in the specialty coatings and ingredients spaces. Omnova, which is known for its...

