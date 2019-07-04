Charity Fraudster Gets 9 Years For Money Laundering

Law360, London (July 4, 2019, 6:01 PM BST) -- A former charity director convicted of laundering £10 million ($12.82 million) from the illegal sale of prescription and counterfeit drugs through Jewish charities was sentenced to more than nine years in prison by a London judge on Thursday. Southwark Crown Court Judge Michael Hopmeier sentenced Edward Cohen, 67, to nine years and nine months for laundering the proceeds from counterfeit Viagra and other prescriptions and cheating a local government out of housing benefits. Cohen, who did not attend the sentencing and is believed to be a fugitive, was convicted in absentia of supplying false information to U.K.'s charities regulator and acquiring criminal...

