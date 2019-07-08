BBC Kicks Off £5M Suit Over Sony Warehouse Fire

Law360, London (July 8, 2019, 7:23 PM BST) -- A BBC unit opened its £5 million ($6.25 million) trial over goods burned in a Sony warehouse on Monday by claiming the company failed to properly protect the building, while the entertainment giant countered the riots behind the fire were beyond its control. Neil Moody of 2 Temple Gardens, representing BBC Worldwide Ltd. and two other BBC subsidiaries, began his trial opening by taking the court back to the night of the 2011 fire at Sony's north London warehouse, which came during widespread rioting across London. "The warehouse was attacked by a group of teenagers, this was in the aftermath of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS