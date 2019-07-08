UK Flood Reinsurer Enhances Cover To Attract Homeowners

Law360, London (July 8, 2019, 4:56 PM BST) -- Britain’s flood reinsurance scheme announced plans on Monday to encourage property owners to take out home insurance, including a proposal to offer discounted premiums to homeowners who install measures to prevent floods. Flood Re, a reinsurance scheme that aims to make flood cover more widely available and affordable, said it will discount the premiums that consumers pay for home insurance if they install flood-resilient structures such as drainage systems and boundary walls. The scheme said it wants to encourage homeowners to put their own safeguards against flooding in place. Flood Re said it will work with insurers to pay out an additional...

