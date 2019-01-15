Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FERC Says Tribal Org. Can't Challenge Pipeline Project

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has told the D.C. Circuit that the preservation office of a Rhode Island tribe cannot challenge the review process for a Kinder Morgan unit's pipeline expansion project or the denial of its bid to intervene in the proceeding, arguing that the organization lacks standing.

The Narragansett Indian Tribal Historic Preservation Office is seeking review of a FERC order denying its untimely request to intervene and challenge the commission's 2017 approval of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. LLC pipeline expansion project, which would run through Connecticut, New York, and Massachusetts. The office filed its brief Friday.

The tribal...

Case Information

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Date Filed

January 15, 2019

