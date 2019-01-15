FERC Says Tribal Org. Can't Challenge Pipeline Project

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has told the D.C. Circuit that the preservation office of a Rhode Island tribe cannot challenge the review process for a Kinder Morgan unit's pipeline expansion project or the denial of its bid to intervene in the proceeding, arguing that the organization lacks standing. The Narragansett Indian Tribal Historic Preservation Office is seeking review of a FERC order denying its untimely request to intervene and challenge the commission's 2017 approval of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. LLC pipeline expansion project, which would run through Connecticut, New York, and Massachusetts. The office filed its brief Friday. The tribal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS