Troutman Sanders Adds 3 K&L Gates Benefits Attys In NC

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Three longtime benefits attorneys made the jump from K&L Gates LLP to Troutman Sanders LLP this month, accepting partnerships in the employee benefits and executive compensation practice area and desks at Troutman's growing Charlotte, North Carolina, office. Jim Earle, Lynne Wakefield and Emily Zimmer started at Troutman Sanders on July 8. The attorneys have been working together for 13 years, meeting at a law firm called Kennedy Covington Lobdell & Hickman LLP that merged with K&L Gates in 2008. The three have always practiced as a team, Earle said, working with large employers on complex benefits and compensation issues that harness...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS