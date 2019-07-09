'Tweeds' Trademark Not Generic, Supreme Court Told

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Apparel company Branded LLC is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Federal Circuit ruling that its "Tweeds" brand is too generic for a trademark registration, saying the decision relied on logic that will cause "unforeseen and non-predictable outcomes." Descriptive terms like "tweed," rather than broader categories of products like "sweaters," have long been allowed trademark registrations, and the Federal Circuit went against the Lanham Act and high court precedent by finding otherwise, Branded said Monday. "The Supreme Court has long distinguished between 'generic' and 'descriptive,'" the company wrote in a petition for a writ of certiorari. "If the mark describes...

